Financial Analysis: Docusign (DOCU) versus Konami (KNMCY)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Docusign alerts:

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Docusign does not pay a dividend. Konami pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Docusign and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docusign N/A N/A N/A Konami 12.57% 11.98% 8.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Docusign and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docusign 0 5 5 0 2.50 Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Docusign presently has a consensus price target of $60.22, suggesting a potential upside of 46.24%. Konami has a consensus price target of $64.93, suggesting a potential upside of 71.61%. Given Konami’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Konami is more favorable than Docusign.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Docusign and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docusign N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Konami $2.16 billion 2.37 $274.56 million $2.01 18.82

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Docusign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Docusign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Konami beats Docusign on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.