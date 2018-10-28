Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.