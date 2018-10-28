Facebook, Inc. (FB) VP Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,138,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total transaction of $117,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $123,217.50.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $120,022.50.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $126,637.50.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $132,075.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total transaction of $129,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $134,377.50.

Shares of FB stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.80 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Facebook to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Facebook by 6,803.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 181,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 179,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

