F5 Networks (FFIV) Price Target Raised to $196.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $186.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.94.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $170.38 on Friday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $1,039,427.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,427.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $147,284.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,148.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,327 shares of company stock worth $3,026,072. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $54,839,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

