Expedia Group (EXPE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $155.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $120.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,802. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total transaction of $207,282.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total value of $467,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

