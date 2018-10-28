Exane Derivatives Sells 52,845 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,845 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 608,108 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,227,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 577,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,555,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $547,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,739. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.99 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

