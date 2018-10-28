Exane Derivatives Acquires 4,324 Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bitauto were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bitauto by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bitauto by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 2,010,200 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Shares of BITA stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Bitauto from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Bitauto Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.