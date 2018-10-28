EULAV Asset Management Sells 6,400 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 84,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 300,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 128,782 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

MMS stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $480,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,859,689.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,071,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,722 shares of company stock worth $4,788,284. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.