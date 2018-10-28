Ethos Reaches Market Cap of $31.54 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ethos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00006000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Binance and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Ethos has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and $1.03 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00148989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00250723 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $625.64 or 0.09684559 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos’ genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,836,492 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.