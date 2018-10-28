Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Position Cut by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $233,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,082 over the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

