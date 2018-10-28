Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 28th (ADAP, AGR, AMZN, GTN, INTC, LOB, MPAA, NCSM, TALO, ZBH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, October 28th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $2,300.00 target price on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The analysts wrote, “an easy comp led us to believe that 3Q results were beatable. While top-line fell in-line with the Street and EPS was 3 cents higher (which would have satisfied investors in our view), sentiment was hampered by commentary related to FY19 (specifically ongoing margin pressures and lost sales from ZBH’s distribution agreement with BONESUPPORT (BONEX-OM, Not Rated)). Underlying rev. growth of 2.0% Y/Y improved Y/Y (helped by 3Q tenders, ~40bps by our est.) and while GMs were soft (as expected in 3Q), mgmt. commentary indicates ongoing margin pressure into FY19 along with increasing Fx headwinds. Collectively headwinds will lower EPS by $0.15 in FY19, offset by a lower interest expense and tax rate.””

