EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Trading Down 6.2%

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.85. 744,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 977,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.28.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $981,675.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 91,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,695,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLK. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENLK)

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.