Energous (WATT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 182.29% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $7.94 on Friday. Energous has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WATT shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energous currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $50,485.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $38,638.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,444.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,762 shares of company stock worth $223,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energous stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Energous worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

