Energizer (ENR) & Evans & Sutherland Computer (ESCC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Energizer has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.76 billion 1.88 $201.50 million $2.98 18.55 Evans & Sutherland Computer $30.51 million 0.39 $1.48 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Evans & Sutherland Computer does not pay a dividend. Energizer pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energizer and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 4 5 0 2.40 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $68.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 6.98% 359.49% 10.60% Evans & Sutherland Computer 6.60% 59.28% 7.95%

Summary

Energizer beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, children's lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands. It sells its products through direct sales force, third party distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, military stores, brick and mortar retailers, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

