Energen Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (EGN)

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Energen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Energen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get Energen alerts:

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.78 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energen from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. National Alliance Securities downgraded Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Energen in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of NYSE:EGN opened at $73.15 on Friday. Energen has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Energen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energen by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Energen by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energen by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Energen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 301,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.93 per share, with a total value of $22,273,408.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 553,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.37 per share, with a total value of $39,508,790.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,715,236 shares of company stock worth $126,126,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.