Endorsit Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (EDS)

Endorsit (CURRENCY:EDS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. Endorsit has a market cap of $0.00 and $141,030.00 worth of Endorsit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endorsit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Endorsit has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Endorsit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00250149 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.89 or 0.09690681 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Endorsit Token Profile

Endorsit’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Endorsit’s official Twitter account is @eds_ren and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endorsit’s official website is eds.ren/en . Endorsit’s official message board is medium.com/@endorsit

Endorsit Token Trading

Endorsit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endorsit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endorsit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endorsit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endorsit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endorsit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.