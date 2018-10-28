Emcor Group (EME) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NYSE:EME traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 646,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,554. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 7.88%.

Emcor Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,793,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,873. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 234.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,843.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $356,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

