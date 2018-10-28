Embers Reaches Market Cap of $109,393.00 (MBRS)

Embers (CURRENCY:MBRS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Embers has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Embers token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cryptopia. Embers has a total market cap of $109,393.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Embers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00250222 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $622.77 or 0.09663929 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Embers

Embers launched on May 12th, 2017. Embers’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Embers is /r/Embermine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Embers’ official website is embermine.com . Embers’ official Twitter account is @TheEmbermine and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Embers

Embers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Embers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Embers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Embers using one of the exchanges listed above.

