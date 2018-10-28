EmberCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One EmberCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. EmberCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $880.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EmberCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000136 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EmberCoin

EmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io . EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

