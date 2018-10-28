Ellie Mae (ELLI) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE ELLI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. Ellie Mae has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ellie Mae news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,803.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Hirsch sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $119,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,821. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

