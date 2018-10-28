Ellie Mae (ELLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.80

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.80 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 12907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

ELLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Ellie Mae from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ellie Mae’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $59,530.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,614.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,821 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 129.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 41.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI)

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

