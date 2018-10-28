Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Electro Scientific Industries to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Electro Scientific Industries has set its Q2 guidance at $0.52-0.62 EPS.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.64 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 47.09%. Electro Scientific Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Electro Scientific Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. Electro Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,525.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

