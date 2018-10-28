eHealth (EHTH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 765507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $763,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,970.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $737,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $4,840,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $201,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in eHealth by 34.8% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in eHealth by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eHealth by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.35.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

