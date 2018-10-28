Edwin A. Sheridan Purchases 20,000 Shares of ASGN Inc (ASGN) Stock

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,746.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ASGN stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.94. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ASGN by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,691,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in ASGN by 2,046.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 71,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,897 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 39,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

