Edap Tms SA (EDAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

