EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $30,888.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00149753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00248902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.01 or 0.09642840 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,519,018,066 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

