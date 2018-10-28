Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 57,096.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 162.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 117.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

