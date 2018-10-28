Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Receives $65.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $86.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

