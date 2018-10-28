DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kloeckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.31 ($11.99).

KCO stock opened at €7.12 ($8.27) on Thursday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €8.91 ($10.36) and a one year high of €11.32 ($13.16).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

