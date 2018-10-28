Duke Realty (DRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,712. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.60. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

