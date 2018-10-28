Dragonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $831,081.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003291 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Fatbtc and Tidex. Dragonchain has a market cap of $50.64 million and approximately $831,081.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00250579 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.82 or 0.09775304 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allcoin, Tidex, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

