Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.369 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy Midstream Partners to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.5%.

Shares of DM stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.16 million. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

