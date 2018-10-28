Dmc Global (BOOM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dmc Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,650. The firm has a market cap of $560.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $53,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $1,074,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,044.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dmc Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dmc Global by 631.9% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 182,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

