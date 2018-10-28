DISH Network (DISH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.35

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 3322028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISH. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,529 shares in the company, valued at $36,223,605.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,100. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 188,000.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

