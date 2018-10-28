Discover Financial Services (DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $2,314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at $91,110,373.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,313. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 326.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4,597.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 258,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 4,987,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

