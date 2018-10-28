Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $29,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,074,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 167,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,396,000 after buying an additional 133,181 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter.

DIN stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.92 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

