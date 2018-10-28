Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 64,784 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of Community Bankers Trust worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth about $411,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 80.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 56,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $8.26 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Community Bankers Trust had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Brean Capital set a $11.00 price target on Community Bankers Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

