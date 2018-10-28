Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.37 Million Stake in Ophthotech Corp (OPHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 303,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ophthotech were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ophthotech during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ophthotech by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 536,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ophthotech by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 179,924 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ophthotech by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 739,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 330,226 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OPHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ophthotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ophthotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ophthotech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Ophthotech stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Ophthotech Corp has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Ophthotech Corp will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

