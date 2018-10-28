Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Entegra Financial worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entegra Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 153,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENFC. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Entegra Financial to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegra Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegra Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegra Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ENFC opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.18. Entegra Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 million. Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegra Financial Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

