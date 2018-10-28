Diamondback Energy (FANG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $175.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.31.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.76. 1,867,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,536. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 206.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

