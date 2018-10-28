Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 168.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,365,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,360. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.