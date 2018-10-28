Deutsche Bank’s (DB) Buy Rating Reiterated at equinet

equinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Commerzbank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

DB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 6,821,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,143. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

