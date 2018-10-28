Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.47 ($12.17).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DBK stock opened at €8.52 ($9.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.