Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €10.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBK. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.47 ($12.17).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DBK opened at €8.52 ($9.91) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.