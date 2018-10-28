Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.63 ($33.29).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €19.40 ($22.56) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 52-week high of €41.77 ($48.57).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

