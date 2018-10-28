Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Brian Spaly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.17 per share, for a total transaction of $113,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,015.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $159,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $169,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,437. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $124.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

