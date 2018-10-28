Davy Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.36 Million in Boeing Co (BA)

Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $359.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $255.33 and a 52 week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

