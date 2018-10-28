DavidsTea (DTEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

DTEA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,841. DavidsTea has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

