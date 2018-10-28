Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Daimler has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $94.41.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
