Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Daimler has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

