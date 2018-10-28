Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Short Interest Update

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,837,852 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 28th total of 21,695,232 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,565,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $136,290 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,052,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249,036 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 50,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.